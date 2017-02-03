Toggle navigation
102 KTRA - Farmington #1 Country
102 KTRA - Farmington #1 Country
On-Air
Bobby Bones Show
Dave Schaefer
Jenny Lee Ryan
Michael J. Fox
Angie Ward
After Midnite with Cody Alan
Crook & Chase Countdown
Country Top 40
On Demand
Music
Local Events
Gone Viral
The Buzz
Country News
Snow Report
Photos
Connect
Listen on iHeartRadio
Join us on Facebook
Follow Us on Twitter
iHeartMedia Communities
Events Calendar
Recruitment Statement
Contests
Win a VIP trip to our 2017 iHeartCountry Festival!
Win the ultimate date with Brett Young!
Win a VIP trip to our iHeartRadio Music Awards by voting for your favorite artists!
Win a VIP trip to the 2017 iHeartRadio Music Awards!
All Contests
Contest Rules
More
User Account Icon
Created with sketchtool.
Log In
Sign Up
Settings
Log Out
Contact Icon
Created with sketchtool.
Contact
Newsletter
Advertise With Us
Search Icon
Created with sketchtool.
Listen To Zac Brown Band's Newest Song 'My Old Man' On-Demand NOW!
Lauren Alaina Opens Up About Her First Album In 6 Years, 'Road Less Traveled'
The Jordan Circus is Coming to Town
Listen To Sam Hunt's New Song 'Body Like A Back Road' On-Demand Now!
The Bobby Bones Show
KTRA Monday Night Movie
SKI AND SNOW REPORT
previous
next
On-Air Now
7pm - 12am
Nicki Minaj Acuses Fashion Designer Giuseppe Zanotti Of Racism
Number of Visas Revoked Under Trump's Order Is Huge
Orlando Mass Shooter's Wife More Involved in Attack Than She Claimed, Federal...
Trump Goes After Biz Regulations With Executive Orders
Hunters, Eco-Activists Unite Against Federal 'Land Grab'
Omarosa Injured At White House, Rushed to Hospital
Melissa McCarthy's Hilarious Super Bowl Ad Debuts
Blake Shelton Remembers Late Brother in 'The Voice' Promo
The Band Perry Announces Pop Record: Hear Their First Single
How Luke Bryan's Preparing To Sing at the Big Game
U.S. Imposing New Sanctions On Iran
Trump Makes Surprise Shift in Israel Policy
x
See Full Playlist
102 KTRA
Listen Now
on
Player-Bar_iHR-Logo
Recently Played
title
Content Goes Here
Add to Playlist
Create New Playlist
{{collection.name}}
{{(collection.tracks).length}} songs
Cancel
New Playlist
Cancel
Create
New
Save songs from 102 KTRA to your playlist
Instantly replay songs from the radio
Unlimited skips
Listen offline
Create unlimited playlists
Play millions of songs on demand
Start Free 30 Day Trial
Learn more about iHeartRadio All Access
Added song{{songIDs.length > 1 ? 's' : ''}} to {{collectionName || 'playlist'}}
Song saved to My Music
An error occurred. Please try again.