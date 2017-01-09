Toggle navigation
102 KTRA - Farmington #1 Country
102 KTRA - Farmington #1 Country
On-Air
Bobby Bones Show
Dave Schaefer
Jenny Lee Ryan
Michael J. Fox
Angie Ward
After Midnite with Cody Alan
Crook & Chase Countdown
Country Top 40
On Demand
Music
Local Events
Gone Viral
The Buzz
Country News
Snow Report
Photos
Connect
Listen on iHeartRadio
Join us on Facebook
Follow Us on Twitter
iHeartMedia Communities
Events Calendar
Recruitment Statement
Contact Us
Contests
Win a VIP Trip to Our 2017 iHeartRadio Music Awards!
Listen to Win a VIP Trip to Our 2017 iHeartRadio Music Awards!
All Contests
Contest Rules
More
User Account Icon
Created with sketchtool.
Log In
Sign Up
Settings
Log Out
Contact Icon
Created with sketchtool.
Contact
Newsletter
Advertise With Us
Search Icon
Created with sketchtool.
Tickets For Our 2017 iHeartRadio Music Awards Are On Sale Now!
Win Your Way To Our 2017 iHeartRadio Music Awards!
Check Out The Most Anticipated Albums of 2017
The Bobby Bones Show
KTRA Monday Night Movie
SKI AND SNOW REPORT
previous
next
On-Air Now
2pm - 7pm
Kid Criminals: Stay in Prison or Be Given a 2nd Chance?
10 Ways The iPhone Has Changed Our Lives In The Last 10 Years
This Guy Takes Ugly Sweaters To The Next Level
Jamie Foxx Attacked At Hollywood Restaurant (VIDEO)
Storm Takes Out Famous Calif. 'Tunnel Tree'
Brantley Gilbert Reveals Who He Is Rooting For In The National Championship Game
Navy Destroyer Fires Warning Shots At Iranian Vessels
How to Help the Chicago Facebook Live Torture and Kidnap Victim
Jason Aldean To Get Hall Of Fame Exhibit
Carrie Underwood Reveals Her Plans for 2017
Curse Like a Sailor? Maybe You're Just Honest
Twitter Thinks Emma Watson's 'Beauty And The Beast' Doll Looks Like Justin...
x
See Full Playlist
102 KTRA
Listen Now
on
Player-Bar_iHR-Logo
Recently Played
title
Content Goes Here
Add to Playlist
Create New Playlist
{{collection.name}}
{{(collection.tracks).length}} songs
Cancel
New Playlist
Cancel
Create
New
Save songs from 102 KTRA to your playlist
Instantly replay songs from the radio
Unlimited skips
Listen offline
Create unlimited playlists
Play millions of songs on demand
Start Free 30 Day Trial
Learn more about iHeartRadio All Access
Added song{{songIDs.length > 1 ? 's' : ''}} to {{collectionName || 'playlist'}}
Song saved to My Music
An error occurred. Please try again.